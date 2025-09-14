Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $382.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.82. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $424.94.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Quanta Services from $375.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.18.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

