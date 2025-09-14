Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,792,479,000 after acquiring an additional 588,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,139,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,631,390,000 after acquiring an additional 974,633 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,241,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,147,489,000 after acquiring an additional 210,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,944,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $995,443,000 after acquiring an additional 210,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55,522.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $778,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,425 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOC opened at $575.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.13. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $600.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $567.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price (up from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $542.00 price target (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

