Range Resources Corporation $RRC Stake Trimmed by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Range Resources by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of RRC stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. Range Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 17.22%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Wall Street Zen cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Range Resources from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Range Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

