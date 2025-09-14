Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF $MGNR

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR – Free Report) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.87% of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 451.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Shares of MGNR stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98. American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

The American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (MGNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in a narrow portfolio of global stocks that are predominantly involved in natural resources and related businesses.

