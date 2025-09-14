Kera Capital Partners Inc. Invests $290,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,231 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 517.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 185,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,443 shares in the last quarter.
Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.1%
GWRE stock opened at $252.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.08 and a twelve month high of $272.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.20, a PEG ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.28, for a total transaction of $365,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,969,671.04. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total transaction of $642,900.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 140,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,106,792.70. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,551. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
