Kera Capital Partners Inc. Invests $290,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,231 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 517.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 185,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,443 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.1%

GWRE stock opened at $252.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.08 and a twelve month high of $272.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.20, a PEG ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.28, for a total transaction of $365,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,969,671.04. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total transaction of $642,900.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 140,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,106,792.70. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,551. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

