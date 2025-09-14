SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Shares Purchased by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 29.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 861.7% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 95,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 85,427 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 403.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.0%

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.83 and a one year high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

