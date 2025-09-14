3,423 Shares in Medtronic PLC $MDT Purchased by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certior Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.7% in the first quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 17.2% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.3% in the first quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Medtronic by 27.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $94.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.27.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.24%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

