Kera Capital Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 34,578.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,011 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after acquiring an additional 709,782 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 120.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,866,000 after acquiring an additional 690,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6,387.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,722,000 after acquiring an additional 395,051 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $326.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.21. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $330.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. This trade represents a 51.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,439 shares of company stock valued at $87,495,956. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

