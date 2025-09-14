Kera Capital Partners Inc. Buys New Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $790,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 1,015.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Affirm by 695.8% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,198 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 25,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $2,316,098.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 226,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,542,821.57. This trade represents a 10.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 499,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $40,022,707.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,260,497 shares of company stock worth $101,241,354 over the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $83.08 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 639.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.62%.The firm had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.04.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

