Kera Capital Partners Inc. Invests $387,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $143.48 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

