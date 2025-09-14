Private Client Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,460 Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,353 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,207,743,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,401,873,000 after purchasing an additional 720,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $995,801,000 after purchasing an additional 394,157 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,456 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

UBER stock opened at $95.90 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.