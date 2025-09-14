Kera Capital Partners Inc. Invests $359,000 in 10x Genomics $TXG

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,486 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $103,231.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 440,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,079,845.52. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam Taich sold 22,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $307,723.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 309,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,874.67. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,149 shares of company stock worth $539,865. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXG. Wall Street Zen lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $12.64 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.63. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. 10x Genomics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

