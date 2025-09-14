Kera Capital Partners Inc. Buys New Stake in EPR Properties $EPR

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in EPR Properties by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 162,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 36,367 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business had revenue of $150.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 652.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 174.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 88,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,587.95. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,950. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

