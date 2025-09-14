Kera Capital Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 13,618 Carnival Corporation $CCL

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,505,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,188 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,718,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Carnival by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,965,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Carnival by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,425,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,015 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Stock Down 2.8%

CCL stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Carnival Corporation has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Insider Activity at Carnival

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carnival

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

