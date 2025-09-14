Private Client Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Private Client Services LLC reduced its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,872,410.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 833,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,510,000 after acquiring an additional 832,999 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,228,000 after purchasing an additional 273,453 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 39,575.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 253,677 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 299.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after acquiring an additional 239,692 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth approximately $74,634,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.60.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.88, for a total transaction of $750,158.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,220. This represents a 14.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total transaction of $6,917,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 188,046 shares in the company, valued at $130,078,940.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,783 shares of company stock worth $18,710,798 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $754.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $659.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.83. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.44 and a 52-week high of $772.22.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.