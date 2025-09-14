Kera Capital Partners Inc. Has $402,000 Position in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTES. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Gates Industrial by 1,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 174,926 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 83,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTES opened at $25.68 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GTES shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

