Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,634,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Booking by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 35,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $134,841,031.80. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,486.45. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,116 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,434 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $5,458.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,594.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,215.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,894.51 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

