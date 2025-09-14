Kera Capital Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 35.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,028,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,928 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,083,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,455,000 after buying an additional 721,947 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 99.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,026,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,598,000 after buying an additional 3,507,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 9.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,985,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,968,000 after buying an additional 605,161 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,452,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,551,000 after buying an additional 29,613 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. Zacks Research raised shares of Invesco to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

In other news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $2,282,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,392.60. The trade was a 77.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IVZ opened at $22.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

