Kera Capital Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,089 Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 464,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after buying an additional 41,356 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 64,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,525,000 after acquiring an additional 436,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $289.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Kilroy Realty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

In other news, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $152,085.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,579.30. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,931.80. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

