Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.3636.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $699,831.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,678,121. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,691 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $2,033,536.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,250.36. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,788 shares of company stock valued at $18,279,081. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. Ventas has a one year low of $56.68 and a one year high of $71.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.15, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

