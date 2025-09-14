AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Purchases New Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,307,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,934,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 48,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,752.50. This represents a 33.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Get Our Latest Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.00. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -348.94%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.