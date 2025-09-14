2,871 Shares in Watsco, Inc. $WSO Purchased by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,871 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 115.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO stock opened at $381.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $433.70 and its 200 day moving average is $460.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $378.35 and a 1-year high of $571.41.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 7.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 92.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. UBS Group decreased their price target on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price target on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

