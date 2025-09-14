AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Takes Position in ResMed Inc. $RMD

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 121.4% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 384.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 29.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at ResMed
In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $241,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 68,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,068.77. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total value of $739,282.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,319.50. This trade represents a 38.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,588 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
ResMed Stock Down 1.4%
ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ResMed Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on RMD. CLSA raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on ResMed from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.36.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ResMed
About ResMed
ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ResMed
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Ride the Luxury Retail Wave with These 3 High-End Brand Stocks
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Wall Street Quietly Bets Big on These Chinese Tech Giants
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Meta’s $600B U.S. Investment: Bearish or Bullish for Shares?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.