SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Acquired by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

SPLG stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.95.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

