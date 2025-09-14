Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $3,582,092.47 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,582,092.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,781,154.32.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $3,678,050.49.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $3,568,821.68.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,874,049.85.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,676,008.83.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,623,946.50.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $3,614,759.03.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,673,967.17.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $3,554,530.06.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Pinterest

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $477,853,000. Amundi lifted its position in Pinterest by 618.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,897,000 after buying an additional 12,271,958 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pinterest by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,662,000 after buying an additional 6,460,143 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Pinterest by 344.0% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,839,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,024,000 after buying an additional 4,524,433 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Pinterest by 1,138.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,601,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,012,000 after buying an additional 4,230,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.