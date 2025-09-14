Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $3,582,092.47 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,582,092.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 3rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,781,154.32.
- On Wednesday, August 27th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $3,678,050.49.
- On Wednesday, August 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $3,568,821.68.
- On Wednesday, July 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,874,049.85.
- On Wednesday, July 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,676,008.83.
- On Wednesday, July 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,623,946.50.
- On Wednesday, July 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $3,614,759.03.
- On Wednesday, June 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,673,967.17.
- On Wednesday, June 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $3,554,530.06.
Pinterest Price Performance
NYSE PINS opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $40.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.
Institutional Trading of Pinterest
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $477,853,000. Amundi lifted its position in Pinterest by 618.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,897,000 after buying an additional 12,271,958 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pinterest by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,662,000 after buying an additional 6,460,143 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Pinterest by 344.0% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,839,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,024,000 after buying an additional 4,524,433 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Pinterest by 1,138.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,601,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,012,000 after buying an additional 4,230,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
