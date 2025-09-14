Cullen Investment Group LTD. Raises Stock Position in APA Corporation $APA

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its position in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in APA were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in APA by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,735,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in APA by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 44,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

APA opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. APA Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.29.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

