Pensionfund Sabic Lowers Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Best Buy by 67.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Best Buy by 25.6% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 721 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.37.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $14,511,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $154,901.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,332.32. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,833 shares of company stock worth $14,941,472 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

