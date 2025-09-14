Private Client Services LLC Invests $423,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 947.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,274 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,006,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinus LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 61,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 43,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.90. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3141 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.