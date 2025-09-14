Pensionfund Sabic Cuts Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,020,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,028 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,134,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,404,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,620,000 after acquiring an additional 95,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 410,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,676,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of MPW stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.35. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $240.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.90 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 155.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -13.39%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

