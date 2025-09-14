Liberty Global PLC $LILAK Shares Acquired by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 556.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 577.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,604.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LILAK stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($2.14). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 71.58% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion.

LILAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Liberty Global from $5.10 to $8.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

