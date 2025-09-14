Pensionfund Sabic Sells 400 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,221,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 20,595 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,528.80. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 108,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,552.30. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $170.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.74 and its 200 day moving average is $156.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.43 and a 52-week high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

