Pensionfund Sabic Sells 11,500 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 131.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRT has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of IRT stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $161.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.195-1.215 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 566.67%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

