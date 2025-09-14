Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF $IVVW

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVW – Free Report) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.26% of iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVVW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 242.0% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVVW opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.60. iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $51.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37.

The iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (IVVW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is passively managed, aiming to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a certain cap, while also providing enhanced monthly income through a covered call option writing strategy.

