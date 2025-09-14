Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF $PICB

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp now owns 905,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the period.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PICB stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29.

About Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

