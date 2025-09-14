Insider Selling: Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) CFO Sells 9,578 Shares of Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 9,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $728,023.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,219.45. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MIRM opened at $74.31 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $78.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.76% and a negative net margin of 13.65%.The company had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,540,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,430,000 after acquiring an additional 115,327 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4,555.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $89,000.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $81.00 price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.