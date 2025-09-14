Contrasting PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) & Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR)

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) and PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Better Home & Finance and PennyMac Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Home & Finance 0 0 0 0 0.00 PennyMac Financial Services 0 1 5 0 2.83

PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus price target of $119.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.38%. Given PennyMac Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PennyMac Financial Services is more favorable than Better Home & Finance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

20.9% of Better Home & Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Better Home & Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Better Home & Finance and PennyMac Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Home & Finance -153.25% -1,105.80% -16.80% PennyMac Financial Services 22.00% 12.18% 1.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Better Home & Finance and PennyMac Financial Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Home & Finance $108.49 million 3.52 -$206.29 million ($13.21) -1.89 PennyMac Financial Services $1.59 billion 4.05 $311.42 million $7.21 17.31

PennyMac Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Better Home & Finance. Better Home & Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Better Home & Finance has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennyMac Financial Services has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PennyMac Financial Services beats Better Home & Finance on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans. This segment sources residential conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans through correspondent production, consumer direct lending, and broker direct lending. The Servicing segment performs loan servicing for both newly originated loans that are under holding for sale and loans services for others. The segment performs loan administration, collection, and default management activities, including the collection and remittance of loan payments; responds to customer inquiries; provides accounting for principal and interest; holds custodial funds for the payment of property taxes and insurance premiums; counsels delinquent borrowers; and supervising foreclosures and property dispositions, as well as administers loss mitigation activities, such as modification and forbearance programs. The Investment Management segment is involved in sourcing, performing diligence, bidding, and closing investment asset acquisitions; managing correspondent production activities for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust; and managing acquired assets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

