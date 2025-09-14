Head-To-Head Analysis: Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) vs. BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Procter & Gamble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Procter & Gamble shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.0% of BRC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Procter & Gamble has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procter & Gamble $84.28 billion 4.39 $15.97 billion $6.51 24.27 BRC $388.89 million 1.03 -$2.95 million ($0.15) -10.77

This table compares Procter & Gamble and BRC”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Procter & Gamble has higher revenue and earnings than BRC. BRC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Procter & Gamble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Procter & Gamble and BRC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procter & Gamble 0 7 10 1 2.67 BRC 0 2 2 0 2.50

Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus target price of $175.12, indicating a potential upside of 10.82%. BRC has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 78.02%. Given BRC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BRC is more favorable than Procter & Gamble.

Profitability

This table compares Procter & Gamble and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procter & Gamble 18.95% 32.69% 13.49% BRC -2.89% -12.88% -2.59%

Summary

Procter & Gamble beats BRC on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances. The Health Care segment includes oral care products like toothbrushes, toothpaste, and personal health care such as gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, and vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The Fabric and Home care segment consists of fabric enhancers, laundry additives and detergents, and air, dish, and surface care. The Baby, Feminine and Family Care segment sells baby wipes, diapers, and pants, adult incontinence, feminine care, paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper. The company was founded by William Procter and James Gamble in 1837 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through grocery, specialty stores, and other intermediaries; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

