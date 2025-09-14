Comparing Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) & Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Burberry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Burberry Group and Levi Strauss & Co.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burberry Group $3.14 billion 1.72 -$95.68 million N/A N/A Levi Strauss & Co. $6.49 billion 1.34 $210.60 million $1.02 21.50

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Burberry Group.

Risk and Volatility

Burberry Group has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Levi Strauss & Co. has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Burberry Group and Levi Strauss & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burberry Group 1 1 1 5 3.25 Levi Strauss & Co. 0 2 9 0 2.82

Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus price target of $23.45, indicating a potential upside of 6.97%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than Burberry Group.

Profitability

This table compares Burberry Group and Levi Strauss & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A Levi Strauss & Co. 6.40% 28.75% 9.03%

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats Burberry Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

