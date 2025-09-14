AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and United Resource Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:URHG) Head to Head Review

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) and United Resource Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:URHG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and United Resource Holdings Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $7.65 billion 3.64 $1.00 billion $3.76 17.63 United Resource Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than United Resource Holdings Group.

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and United Resource Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti 23.60% 22.54% 13.96% United Resource Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of United Resource Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AngloGold Ashanti and United Resource Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 2 1 4 0 2.29 United Resource Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus target price of $49.60, suggesting a potential downside of 25.19%. Given United Resource Holdings Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Resource Holdings Group is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats United Resource Holdings Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. AngloGold Ashanti plc was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About United Resource Holdings Group

United Resource Holdings Group, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining, and milling operations in the United States. It is also involved in the procurement and acceleration of equity positions in small and mid-sized companies. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

