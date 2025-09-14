Analyzing New Horizon Aircraft (HOVR) & Its Rivals

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare New Horizon Aircraft to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Horizon Aircraft N/A $5.20 million 16.90 New Horizon Aircraft Competitors $19.15 billion $730.78 million 11.33

New Horizon Aircraft’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than New Horizon Aircraft. New Horizon Aircraft is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 1 1 3.50 New Horizon Aircraft Competitors 408 2175 3402 126 2.53

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for New Horizon Aircraft and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

New Horizon Aircraft currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.34%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 1.07%. Given New Horizon Aircraft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe New Horizon Aircraft is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Horizon Aircraft N/A -36.78% 37.46% New Horizon Aircraft Competitors -957.09% -49.97% -10.67%

Volatility and Risk

New Horizon Aircraft has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Horizon Aircraft’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Horizon Aircraft beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

New Horizon Aircraft Company Profile

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

