Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Down 5% – What’s Next?

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as low as $503.80 and last traded at $498.60. 31,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 114,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $525.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $500.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.13. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a current ratio of 22.03.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $8.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.84 by ($1.28). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.69%.The firm had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.05, for a total value of $1,088,857.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,290 shares in the company, valued at $14,401,024.50. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.97, for a total transaction of $10,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,134,716.79. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,072 shares of company stock valued at $15,943,779. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $794,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

