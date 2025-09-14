Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Update

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 331,500 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the August 15th total of 1,134,200 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,013,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,013,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Windtree Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WINT opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. Windtree Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $178.00.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($99.00) by $95.94. Equities research analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.