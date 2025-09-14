Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Drops By 69.0%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the August 15th total of 24,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VTWG stock opened at $228.62 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $160.03 and a 1 year high of $231.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.3786 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Ride the Luxury Retail Wave with These 3 High-End Brand Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Wall Street Quietly Bets Big on These Chinese Tech Giants
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Meta’s $600B U.S. Investment: Bearish or Bullish for Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.