Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Drops By 69.0%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the August 15th total of 24,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWG stock opened at $228.62 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $160.03 and a 1 year high of $231.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.3786 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

