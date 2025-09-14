Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 5,166 Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF $IPKW

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPKW. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPKW opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.457 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

