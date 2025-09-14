Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Price

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $715.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNPS. Citigroup downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $425.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.79.

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at $42,181,951.15. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $13,168,999. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,721,363,000 after purchasing an additional 231,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,266,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,725,362,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,043 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,598,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585,494 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Synopsys by 38.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after purchasing an additional 673,837 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

