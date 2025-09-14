Swedbank AB Acquires 5,023 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $23,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $1,219,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 63,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 33,061 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.23.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

