Swedbank AB Sells 2,279 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Swedbank AB trimmed its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.22% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $30,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.04.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $54.09 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.44.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

