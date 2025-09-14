Swedbank AB Acquires 8,985 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $27,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNSL. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,140,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:KNSL opened at $431.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $531.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $458.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $458.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 25.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $505.80.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

