Swedbank AB Sells 2,400 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,150 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.13% of Expedia Group worth $26,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 81,630 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 222.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,514 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $222.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $223.22. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Benchmark upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $663,977.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $15,479,743. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132 in the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

