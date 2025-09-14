Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.53 and last traded at C$9.38, with a volume of 158697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.12.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$890.00 million, a P/E ratio of -38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

Coveo Solutions Inc is an AI-powered platform. It provides applied AI solutions enabling enterprises to deliver relevant digital experiences at scale. The company’s solutions provide value to its customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

